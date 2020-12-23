Alexa
UPS driver dies after assault; search underway for suspect

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 23:49
WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A UPS truck driver died after an assault on Tuesday in Connecticut, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

State troopers initially responded to a call about an accident involving a UPS truck in Watertown on Tuesday evening. They found the driver had been assaulted, and medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

The nature of his injuries wasn't clear, nor was a motive for the assault. Connecticut State Police did not identify the driver.

Authorities are searching for Elijah David Bertrand, who they say is 19-years-old.

Updated : 2020-12-24 07:05 GMT+08:00

