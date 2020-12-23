Alexa
Police detain 2 suspects over series of far-right attacks

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 23:13
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say police in Berlin arrested two men Wednesday suspected of involvement in a series of far-right attacks.

Authorities are investigating fire-bombings and dozens of other attacks between 2013 and 2019 that were directed at anti-fascist groups and politicians in Berlin’s southern district of Neukoelln.

“At last! The neo-Nazis Sebastian T. and Tilo P. have been arrested as suspects in the right-wing firebombing series in Neukoelln,” Left party lawmaker Martina Renner said on Twitter.

Victims and their supporters had long accused police and prosecutors of failing to properly investigate the case. Earlier this year, the investigation was transferred to a different prosecutors' office amid concerns over bias.

