ECHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 23:06
All Times EST

ECHL South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 4 4 0 0 0 8 21 7
South Carolina 3 2 0 1 0 5 9 5
Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8
Jacksonville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 16
Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 17
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8
Wheeling 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 10
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 8
Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Kansas City 2 0 0 1 1 2 6 8
Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2020-12-24 07:03 GMT+08:00

