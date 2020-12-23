Alexa
Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks for betting breaches

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 21:52
Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Alfredo Di...

LONDON (AP) — Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier was banned from football for 10 weeks on Wednesday for breaching betting rules in a punishment from The English Football Association that applies worldwide.

The misconduct denied by Trippier happened in July 2019 — the month he left Tottenham for Atletico.

The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches, which also saw Trippier fined 70,000 pounds ($94,000), but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing.

The ban takes effect immediately and comes with Atletico top of the Spanish league. Trippier will be suspended for the first leg of the Champions League game against Chelsea in the round of 16 in February.

The ban expires before England’s national team is next due to play.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-24 07:01 GMT+08:00

