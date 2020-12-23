Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 23, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;86;77;Partly sunny, humid;86;77;WSW;7;83%;44%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;77;63;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;NNW;4;53%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;56;35;Mostly sunny;50;31;N;1;43%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;69;52;Sunny and beautiful;65;50;WSW;5;67%;15%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mild with rain;53;40;Spotty showers;45;38;N;14;80%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;35;25;Mainly cloudy;30;27;NNE;6;80%;18%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;40;36;Mostly cloudy;44;34;WNW;6;70%;87%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;12;2;A little a.m. snow;9;-1;WSW;9;87%;70%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;E;7;61%;12%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;61;51;Mostly sunny;62;52;W;4;70%;2%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;70;63;Breezy;71;61;SW;16;70%;9%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;64;45;Hazy sunshine;61;36;NW;8;68%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;89;71;A p.m. shower or two;90;72;ESE;6;69%;69%;4

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;79;62;Partly sunny;79;60;E;7;62%;27%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sun;87;76;Inc. clouds;90;79;N;7;52%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;62;48;Partly sunny;57;42;W;7;78%;30%;1

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;45;23;Plenty of sunshine;39;19;S;10;20%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;54;41;An afternoon shower;56;44;SSW;5;71%;75%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;46;43;Rain and snow;44;32;NW;9;81%;83%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;69;46;A little p.m. rain;69;47;SSW;5;67%;84%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;67;Couple of t-storms;79;66;NNE;6;77%;84%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, mild;46;41;A bit of rain;46;39;WNW;6;92%;82%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Mild with rain;54;39;A little a.m. rain;42;32;NW;9;82%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;44;39;Mostly cloudy;47;39;WSW;6;92%;37%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Not as cool;51;41;A little rain;47;40;WSW;7;83%;80%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, pleasant;87;67;Plenty of sunshine;89;70;E;9;54%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;87;66;Inc. clouds;87;66;NE;5;42%;57%;8

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;50;41;Decreasing clouds;49;28;WNW;8;58%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clearing;69;51;Low clouds;67;52;NNW;7;45%;2%;1

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;70;62;Turning sunny, nice;72;61;S;8;56%;2%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Occasional rain;84;68;A shower;83;69;E;3;62%;60%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;84;72;Hazy sun;86;72;N;7;68%;1%;5

Chicago, United States;Very windy;52;20;Windy with a flurry;21;11;NW;22;50%;80%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;73;Showers around;87;72;SE;6;81%;88%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;40;35;Partly sunny;37;29;N;7;85%;31%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;82;70;High clouds;80;70;NW;3;63%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;65;34;Increasingly windy;57;36;WNW;16;26%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;86;77;A t-storm around;91;78;NNE;10;73%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;72;45;Hazy sun;69;44;NNW;4;64%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Very windy;31;20;Mostly sunny, milder;47;31;SW;7;22%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;82;58;Hazy sunshine;80;56;NNW;5;60%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;S;5;79%;63%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;44;35;Partly sunny, chilly;40;31;WNW;12;78%;22%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;46;26;Milder;49;35;NNE;7;38%;3%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;64;55;Partly sunny;65;54;NW;8;73%;8%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;69;61;Mostly cloudy;72;63;NW;7;55%;32%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;83;61;A t-storm around;84;62;E;4;68%;75%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;80;64;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;NW;7;73%;85%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;37;32;Remaining cloudy;35;28;NNE;5;95%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy, p.m. rain;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;ESE;10;70%;65%;6

Hong Kong, China;A p.m. shower or two;73;64;Hazy sunshine;76;61;E;5;54%;6%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;84;71;Breezy in the p.m.;83;73;ENE;12;56%;11%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;82;56;Hazy sunshine;81;58;SE;5;56%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;64;42;Partly sunny;65;42;NNE;5;51%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;48;45;Clouds and sunshine;53;47;S;8;80%;33%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;S;7;75%;62%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouding up;86;72;Mostly sunny, nice;85;72;N;9;60%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;79;57;Partly sunny, nice;86;56;NNE;6;36%;25%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;48;20;Hazy sunshine;47;22;SW;4;27%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;82;54;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;NNE;10;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;64;40;Hazy sunshine;67;39;SSW;4;59%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;98;70;Hazy sun;94;70;N;11;31%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow showers;32;32;Milder with rain;40;39;S;8;88%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;76;A shower in spots;86;75;NE;9;61%;46%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSW;5;71%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;76;55;Hazy sunshine;75;56;NE;5;60%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;94;75;A few showers;88;75;NW;3;78%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;60;39;A shower;59;40;SE;8;60%;82%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sunshine;87;76;Nice with some sun;88;76;SSW;6;78%;32%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;76;67;Nice with some sun;77;66;S;9;66%;35%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A few showers;60;48;Mostly cloudy;55;42;NNE;8;65%;1%;2

London, United Kingdom;A bit of rain;55;39;Partly sunny, cooler;41;33;NNW;13;72%;10%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Variable cloudiness;71;51;More clouds than sun;67;51;NNW;6;21%;7%;1

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;86;77;Cloudy;85;77;SSE;5;71%;57%;4

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds;49;42;Mainly cloudy;49;34;NE;4;80%;27%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;81;Cloudy;86;79;ESE;6;71%;44%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;88;76;A.M. showers, cloudy;88;76;N;4;78%;89%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;Sunshine and humid;88;77;E;4;70%;25%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A stray p.m. shower;71;52;A morning shower;68;48;SSE;12;57%;45%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;77;51;Mostly sunny;75;47;NNE;4;34%;21%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;78;70;Breezy with some sun;80;57;SW;14;74%;71%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;36;26;Intermittent snow;37;35;S;9;91%;84%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;92;75;Sunny and breezy;91;75;ENE;15;56%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;82;62;Sunny and pleasant;83;65;NE;11;61%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;26;25;A touch of rain;45;43;S;15;84%;85%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;25;21;Afternoon flurries;26;23;SSE;8;84%;89%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;70;Hazy sunshine;89;72;N;6;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;81;61;Some sun, pleasant;81;59;N;12;54%;33%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;44;39;Becoming very windy;57;52;SSE;25;73%;92%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;64;46;Sunny;62;45;SE;6;51%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;11;9;A bit of snow;21;-6;WNW;13;80%;95%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;52;40;Periods of rain;55;37;NW;5;68%;69%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;34;24;Partly sunny;28;19;NW;5;67%;6%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;26;25;A little rain;44;41;ESE;12;89%;96%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;84;78;Showers around;83;79;NNE;6;79%;97%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;88;77;A thunderstorm;90;76;NW;9;69%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;A heavy shower;85;76;E;7;81%;70%;6

Paris, France;Rain;55;38;A little a.m. rain;41;27;NW;12;71%;68%;0

Perth, Australia;Very hot;104;75;Sunshine, very hot;99;71;ESE;11;19%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast and warmer;83;76;A morning shower;88;77;ESE;6;66%;93%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;90;76;Showers around;91;76;NNE;11;72%;93%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;91;67;Mostly sunny;91;68;SSE;6;48%;16%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mild with rain;50;44;A touch of rain;44;33;WNW;10;73%;79%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;45;23;Sunny and colder;34;11;NW;6;58%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;67;52;Downpours;67;53;ENE;8;73%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;70;49;Clearing;66;48;E;4;83%;5%;2

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;85;77;A shower in the p.m.;85;77;ENE;8;65%;81%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;36;34;Mild with rain;46;41;S;17;84%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;41;37;Rain and snow shower;38;33;NNE;8;90%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Overcast;79;70;Morning rain, cloudy;79;73;E;7;77%;100%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;75;58;Hazy sun;74;50;N;10;29%;6%;4

Rome, Italy;Low clouds;58;47;A passing shower;59;46;S;8;81%;80%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Morning snow;32;27;Low clouds;35;27;S;7;85%;68%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;56;45;Partly sunny;54;49;E;7;72%;27%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid with a t-storm;77;64;Some sun, a t-storm;78;63;ENE;9;70%;52%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;83;74;A shower or two;81;74;E;15;79%;100%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and humid;85;65;Mostly sunny, humid;83;66;N;5;70%;26%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Breezy this morning;73;45;Sunny and nice;74;45;ENE;4;38%;6%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sun;90;55;Hazy sunshine;92;55;SW;7;31%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;86;72;A shower or two;85;72;N;9;74%;77%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little rain;57;41;Mostly cloudy;54;36;NNE;5;70%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;44;31;Periods of sun;46;39;SSE;6;67%;27%;2

Seoul, South Korea;An afternoon shower;47;31;Plenty of sun;38;21;NW;7;52%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Plenty of clouds;54;43;Partly sunny;54;39;NNE;13;64%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;89;78;A thunderstorm;87;78;NE;4;78%;81%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;54;33;Mostly cloudy;50;34;SSW;4;83%;10%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;83;75;Brief showers;82;75;E;15;77%;74%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Clearing;43;29;Periods of sun;34;28;NNW;6;83%;39%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy, not as warm;73;61;Breezy in the p.m.;78;64;SSE;14;59%;66%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain this afternoon;68;64;Spotty showers;68;61;ENE;9;85%;83%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;37;30;Remaining cloudy;37;27;NNE;5;92%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;37;27;Turning cloudy;45;36;NNE;5;70%;10%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Inc. clouds;37;34;A morning flurry;40;29;NW;13;69%;57%;1

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;45;35;Clouds and sun;46;32;E;6;51%;57%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;More sun than clouds;68;44;A morning shower;66;44;E;8;75%;45%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sun and clouds;61;45;Mostly cloudy;65;49;SE;4;61%;44%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;56;40;Clouds and sun;56;39;WNW;6;57%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;42;40;Rain and snow;44;29;NNW;22;86%;97%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;65;54;Mostly sunny;66;54;SW;5;71%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny;66;47;Hazy sun;67;46;SW;4;64%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and colder;0;-23;Clouds and sun, cold;1;-16;SW;6;71%;15%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;46;37;High clouds;50;42;E;4;32%;40%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, mild;53;45;A little rain;48;36;W;7;78%;85%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;85;66;Warm with sunshine;83;65;NE;4;57%;13%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;39;26;A little snow;36;31;SW;9;87%;89%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;43;35;A little rain;49;37;W;12;91%;82%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy, p.m. rain;65;62;Breezy, morning rain;68;58;S;18;81%;73%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;90;70;Warm with hazy sun;93;71;NNW;5;47%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Snow;32;20;A bit of snow, cold;26;15;NE;2;74%;85%;1

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-24 07:00 GMT+08:00

