Taipei rolls out new tourism subsidy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 257 accommodation facilities will participate in the “Taipei Go" program, offering NT$1,000 (US$35) deductions on room rates to 100,000 individual travelers from Dec. 24 to March 7.

Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism told Taiwan News that the program is limited to Taiwanese citizens only. Taiwanese nationals wishing to take advantage of the subsidy will have to upload their basic personal information and ID documents to the activity website before they check in at participating hotels or B&Bs, with each person eligible for the subsidy only once.

According to the department, eligible travelers will enjoy an NT$1,000 deduction on their room rates and receive two free double-decker sightseeing bus tickets per room. The deduction is not usable on most Fridays and Saturdays.

Applicants are required to book rooms by phone or through hotel websites. Booking through an online travel agent (OTA) is not permitted, per the department.

For information about the participating accommodation facilities, please visit this site. For information related to the program, check this site.

To ask questions about the program, please call 02-5596-3995 during office hours: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.