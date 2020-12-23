Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Coronavirus spike in English women's soccer with 32 cases

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 19:38
Coronavirus spike in English women's soccer with 32 cases

LONDON (AP) — English women's soccer has seen a spike in coronavirus infections with 32 positives after tests on 864 players and club staff in the top two leagues.

It is the highest number of COVID-19 cases announced by the English Football Association from weekly tests at clubs in the Women's Super League and Women's Championship —- more than in the previous seven weeks combined.

The larger number of positives — almost 4% of those tested — comes amid concerns about a new variant strain of COVID-19 spreading in England. The previous highest number of positives announced by the FA in a single week was 10 team cases detected between Oct. 19-25.

Teams are now on a winter break until next month after playing their last games on Sunday. Chelsea's game against Tottenham was postponed last weekend due to an outbreak within the WSL champion's squad.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-24 06:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case