Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak

Pilot violated prevention rules, damaged airline's reputation: EVA Air

  3551
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/23 20:14
EVA Air decides to dismiss New Zealand pilot in  coronavirus infection (EVA Air photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air decided on Wednesday (Dec. 23) to terminate the employment of a New Zealand pilot widely deemed responsible for causing Taiwan’s first domestic coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission in eight months.

The infection of a local woman by the pilot, announced Tuesday (Dec. 22), caused widespread consternation in the country, which has earned global praise for its handling of the pandemic. Officials have reappraised the safety of events during the Christmas and New Year period, while department stores the man visited during his stay closed early for thorough disinfection.

An EVA Air disciplinary committee met Wednesday and ruled the cargo pilot should lose his job, as he had clearly violated the company’s own virus prevention rules and caused serious damage to the airline’s reputation and image, CNA reported.

The New Zealand man had lied to the airline and to the authorities about his health and also refused to provide all the necessary details about his travel history in Taiwan. He did not mention that he spent time in the company of the woman he infected, and he did not say which locations he visited, reports said.
coronavirus
COVID-19
New Zealand pilot
EVA Air
local transmission

Updated : 2020-12-24 06:59 GMT+08:00

