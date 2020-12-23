Alexa
Taiwan Coast Guard counts cost of chasing illegal Chinese sand dredgers

CGA spent NT$600 million on fuel from January to November

  521
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/23 19:46
The Coast Guard taking action against illegal dredging last September (CNA, CGA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) spent NT$600 million (US$21.3 million) from January through November on fuel in order to chase away 3,969 illegal sand dredging vessels from China, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 23).

The practice has been going on for some time but caused extra concern last September when more than 100 Chinese ships showed up simultaneously near the outlying island of Matsu, hampering local sea traffic and raising environmental and national security concerns.

The CGA has posted one of its larger patrol vessels in the area 24 hours a day, while in the case of more incidents near Matsu or the other outlying island of Kinmen, it can now also contact China to take action, CNA reported.

Lawmakers questioning CGA officials at the Legislative Yuan Wednesday pointed out that the number of Chinese ships dredging illegally in Taiwanese territory had increased from 71 in 2018 to 600 in 2019 to 3,969 so far this year. While the CGA has strengthened its presence, the mere size of the problem was frightening, legislators said.

Officials said that the Chinese authorities have cooperated with them 64 times to try and root out the problem near Matsu, though they would not be allowed to do so further inside Taiwan’s maritime area, such as Penghu in the middle of the Taiwan Strait.
sand dredging
illegal sand dredging
Matsu
Coast Guard
Coast Guard Administration
CGA

Updated : 2020-12-24 06:58 GMT+08:00

