Taiwan police find stolen scooter after 26 years

Rookie cop Yang Zhe-wei returns scooter to elderly Taichung resident

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/23 19:24
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taichung woman has reunited with her stolen scooter 26 years later, thanks to an officer in the Taichung City Police Department's Dajia Precinct.

According to a precinct press release, rookie Officer Yang Zhe-wei (楊哲維) was patrolling with a colleague in the area around Daja’s Daangan Road on Sunday when a dust-covered scooter caught his attention.

He went to look up the details of the vehicle and found it had been reported stolen in 1994. Yang proceeded to check the scooter’s engine number, which further corroborated its provenance.

The police contacted the person who reported the scooter stolen in 1994, surnamed Lin (林), and invited her to reclaim it at the police station.

Lin, who is now 72 and lives in the city's Taiping District, bought the scooter in 1993. After using it for just over a year, she reported it stolen.

Having assumed the scooter to have been long since sold for parts, she at first thought she was being scammed when police called her.

In return for their kind gesture, she bought the officers crisp butter biscuits, a local Dajia delicacy.
Updated : 2020-12-24 06:58 GMT+08:00

