Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending

Customer who visited same Costco in Taoyuan as New Zealand pilot lost sense of smell

  7425
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/23 17:54
Costco Nankan Store. (Google Maps image)

Costco Nankan Store. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A day after news broke that a cargo pilot from New Zealand tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, a customer who visited the same Costco store he had shopped at is reportedly experiencing telltale symptoms of the disease and is awaiting the results of a test.

On Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 22), health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced Taiwan's first confirmed local case of COVID-19 since April 12. Chen said that the local infection, Case No. 771, is a woman in her 30s who came in close contact with Case No. 765, the New Zealand pilot who had been associated with a cluster infection of pilots.

That same day, the CECC released a list of locations where the pilot had traveled before he had been diagnosed but while he was believed to be infectious: from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11. Among the places listed was the Costco Nankan Store in Taoyuan City between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Dec. 11.

On his Facebook fan page on Wednesday (Dec. 23), Pai Yung-chia (白永嘉), an emergency room doctor at the Hsinchu MacKay Memorial Hospital, wrote that a man had visited the Costco Nankan Store on Dec. 11. Pai said that 10 days later, on Dec. 21, the man began to experience suspicious symptoms, most notably a reduced sense of smell.

After seeing the news, he said that the patient was very frightened and urgently sought medical attention. Pai said that the patient has undergone a test for the coronavirus and is awaiting the results.

The doctor then posted a screenshot of a digital diagnosis certificate showing his current vital signs. In the description below, it states that the patient had been to the Costco Nankan Store and on Dec. 21, he started to experience nasal congestion, runny nose, and a reduced sense of smell. On Dec. 22, it states that he began to suffer a cough.

Pai was cited by ETtoday as saying that the patient did not develop symptoms until 10 days after visiting Costco. He noted that the incubation period for the coronavirus is two to 14 days (seven days on average).

He stated that it seems there is indeed a risk of infection. On the other hand, it could be the common cold, said Pai.

The physician expressed his wish that the test results come back negative. "Otherwise, the personal negligence of a pilot will ruin the past efforts of all Taiwanese epidemic prevention personnel," said Pai.

Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
(Facebook, Pai Yung-chia screenshot)
Covid
Covid case
Covid infection
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19 case
coronavirus infection
coronavirus symptoms

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks New Zealand pilot behind domestic coronavirus outbreak
2020/12/23 20:14
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
2020/12/23 19:19
Keep calm, Taiwan says after first local COVID-19 case in 8 months
Keep calm, Taiwan says after first local COVID-19 case in 8 months
2020/12/23 19:00
Taiwan has enough masks to counter local coronavirus transmissions: MOEA
Taiwan has enough masks to counter local coronavirus transmissions: MOEA
2020/12/23 17:42
Indonesian worker tests positive for coronavirus while in employer's home
Indonesian worker tests positive for coronavirus while in employer's home
2020/12/23 15:44

Updated : 2020-12-24 06:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case