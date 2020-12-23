Alexa
Taiwan has enough masks to counter local coronavirus transmissions: MOEA

Taiwan can produce 24 million to 30 million masks per day

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/23 17:42
The emergence of a local coronavirus transmission should not cause worry about the mask supply, says the MOEA 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid unease over the country’s first local coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission in eight months, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Wednesday (Dec. 23) that at 24 to 30 million a day, the supply of masks was sufficient to meet demand.

On Tuesday (Dec. 22), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced a local woman had been infected by a New Zealand pilot for EVA Air. The news led to a reevaluation of Christmas and New Year’s public events and to concern about a potentially dramatic rise in infections comparable to trends in other countries.

However, the MOEA assured the public that any surge in cases would not overwhelm the domestic mask production industry, the Liberty Times reported. The cloth needed to make the surgical masks could see its production rise to 70 tons a day, enough to turn out between 70 million and 80 million masks.

In addition to daily manufacturing volume, Taiwan could also rely on a reserve of 520 million, according to MOEA officials. At the beginning of the pandemic, manufacturers ramped up production of the raw materials for masks and the government assisted them, leading to more than adequate production levels.

At present, Taiwan could even export some of its production. Driving up the quantity would be no problem in case of an emergency, the MOEA concluded.
masks
COVID-19
coronavirus
pandemic
local transmission
MOEA

