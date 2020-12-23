Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gunman kills 3 French police in domestic abuse standoff

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 16:51
Gunman kills 3 French police in domestic abuse standoff

PARIS (AP) — A gunman who had beaten and taken his partner hostage in southern France killed three policemen who came to her aid and fled, prompting a wide manhunt, authorities said. He was later found dead.

France’s interior minister, Gerard Darmanin, headed Wednesday to the scene, near the town of Saint-Just southwest of Lyon.

A woman called for police help after threats from her partner, a spokesman for the gendarme service told The Associated Press. After a lengthy standoff, three police officers were killed and another injured, and the gunman fled.

Some 300 police were sent to the area to search for him, and he was found dead in circumstances that remain unclear, the spokesman said. The woman was taken into police care.

France's Interior Ministry reported 146 women killed by their partners last year, which prompted a nationwide campaign against domestic violence.

Updated : 2020-12-24 06:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case