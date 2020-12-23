Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Afghan official: Bomb, shooting attack in Kabul kill 2

By RAHIM FAIEZ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/23 15:42
Afghan official: Bomb, shooting attack in Kabul kill 2

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bombing and a shooting attack in Kabul killed at least two people Wednesday, including the head of an independent Afghan elections watchdog, officials said.

The attacks are the latest in relentless violence in Afghanistan even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.

Unknown gunmen shot and killed Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed, executive director of the non-governmental Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan, said Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for Kabul's police chief.

The attack took place during Rasheed's morning commute to FEFA's office in Kabul, and his driver was also wounded and taken to the hospital, Faramarz said.

In a separate attack in the capital on Wednesday, a police vehicle was targeted by a sticky bomb in eastern part of the city. The blast killed one police officer and wounded two others, according to Faramarz.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack in Kabul on Tuesday in which a roadside bombing tore through a vehicle, killing five people, three of them doctors on their way to work at the city's main penitentiary.

Among those killed was Nazefa Ibrahimi, the acting health director of the prison. Another doctor was in serious condition.

IS said it had targeted the prison administration employees in the attack. Their car, a white sedan, did not appear to have any markings on it that indicated its passengers were medical workers. The vehicle was almost completely destroyed in the blast.

IS has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even amid the Taliban and Afghan government peace negotiations, which began in September. The talks, after some recent procedural progress, have been suspended until early January and there is speculation the resumption could be further delayed.

At the same time, the Taliban have waged bitter battles against IS fighters, particularly in eastern Afghanistan, while continuing their insurgency against government forces and keeping their promise not to attack U.S. and NATO troops.

IS has also claimed responsibility for last week's rocket attacks at the major U.S. base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties in that assault, according to NATO and provincial officials.

___

Associated Press writer Maamoun Youssef in Cairo contributed to this report.

Updated : 2020-12-24 06:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case