Nitori Taiwan recalling diatomaceous earth products over asbestos concerns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nitori Taiwan is recalling nine different diatomaceous earth (DE) products after they were found to contain the carcinogen asbestos.

The Japanese furniture and home accessories retail company revealed that a total of nine DE products including bath mats may have been contaminated with excessive levels of asbestos. A recall of the tainted goods is being conducted, wrote CNA.

All of the nine tainted items were made in China, and over 2.41 million units have been sold.

Nitori Taiwan said on Wednesday (Dec. 23) the questionable items were removed from shelves on Dec. 16. DE products currently available in its shops do not pose health concerns, it added.

Refunds are available by returning the products to the retailer’s outlets, with or without a receipt and regardless of the time of the purchase. A detailed refund policy will be announced later on its official website, said Nitori Taiwan.

Asbestos fiber exposure is associated with a number of health hazards including asbestosis, caused by breathing threads of asbestos into the lungs, and mesothelioma, a malignant tumor that forms in the lining of the lungs, heart, or abdomen. About 125 million people globally are exposed to asbestos in the workplace, according to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization.



(Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare photo)