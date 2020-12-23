Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Hong Kong actor considers offering acting classes in Taiwan

Anthony Wong is host of new Taiwanese food show 'Friends by Food Truck'

  664
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/23 15:27
Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong. (Facebook, Friends by Food Truck photo)

Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong. (Facebook, Friends by Food Truck photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong movie star Anthony Wong (黃秋生) said Tuesday (Dec. 22) that he is considering offering classes to young actors in Taiwan as well as starting an online food business.

During a press promotion for the new Taiwanese food program "Friends by Food Truck" (開著餐車交朋友), Wong said he is happy to take on hosting duties alongside local celebrities Kid Lin (林柏昇) and Edison Song (宋柏緯). Although the salary he receives is only about one-fourth of what he made for hosting a show in Hong Kong, Wong said the program gives him an opportunity to tour around Taiwan.

Wong also revealed that he had recently filmed a drama series produced by Taiwan Public Television Service and that the process had been very rewarding. He said he is hoping for more job opportunities in the country.

When asked about his favorite Taiwanese TV hosts, Wong said he enjoyed watching variety show personality Chang Fei (張菲) and his brother Fei Yu-ching (費玉清) before they retired. He added that comedians Mickey Huang (黃子佼) and Sam Tseng (曾國城) are his top choices for online hosts.

Wong said he is still considering applying for Taiwanese citizenship as he praised the country for its effective handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He also said he is impressed with the Taiwanese doctors who managed to improve his eyesight after an operation.

Wong stated that he would like to offer acting classes to cultivate young Taiwanese talents and sell barbeque pork buns with his son through online platforms. He said these are just some initial ideas and that he does not know when they will come to fruition, reported CNA.

"Friends by Food Truck" will be streaming on LINE TV at 10 p.m. every Sunday beginning Jan. 10, 2021. For more information, please visit the show's official Facebook page.

Hong Kong actor considers offering acting classes in Taiwan
'Friends by Food Truck' hosts Edison Song (left), Anthony Wong, and Kid Lin. (Facebook, Friends by Food Truck photo)
actor
Hong Kong actor
Anthony Wong
Friends by Food Truck
Kid Lin
Edison Song
TV show
Taiwanese TV shows
host

RELATED ARTICLES

Joseph Gordon-Levitt launches voice acting project for Taiwan
Joseph Gordon-Levitt launches voice acting project for Taiwan
2020/12/22 17:35
Taiwanese food show features Hong Kong actor
Taiwanese food show features Hong Kong actor
2020/11/30 12:52
Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85
Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85
2020/11/30 12:50
Taiwan's Chen Shu-fang takes best actress at Golden Horse Awards
Taiwan's Chen Shu-fang takes best actress at Golden Horse Awards
2020/11/23 12:56
New Taiwan kids show searches for stars of the future
New Taiwan kids show searches for stars of the future
2020/11/22 13:41

Updated : 2020-12-24 06:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case