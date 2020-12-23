Hong Kong actor considers offering acting classes in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong movie star Anthony Wong (黃秋生) said Tuesday (Dec. 22) that he is considering offering classes to young actors in Taiwan as well as starting an online food business.

During a press promotion for the new Taiwanese food program "Friends by Food Truck" (開著餐車交朋友), Wong said he is happy to take on hosting duties alongside local celebrities Kid Lin (林柏昇) and Edison Song (宋柏緯). Although the salary he receives is only about one-fourth of what he made for hosting a show in Hong Kong, Wong said the program gives him an opportunity to tour around Taiwan.

Wong also revealed that he had recently filmed a drama series produced by Taiwan Public Television Service and that the process had been very rewarding. He said he is hoping for more job opportunities in the country.

When asked about his favorite Taiwanese TV hosts, Wong said he enjoyed watching variety show personality Chang Fei (張菲) and his brother Fei Yu-ching (費玉清) before they retired. He added that comedians Mickey Huang (黃子佼) and Sam Tseng (曾國城) are his top choices for online hosts.

Wong said he is still considering applying for Taiwanese citizenship as he praised the country for its effective handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He also said he is impressed with the Taiwanese doctors who managed to improve his eyesight after an operation.

Wong stated that he would like to offer acting classes to cultivate young Taiwanese talents and sell barbeque pork buns with his son through online platforms. He said these are just some initial ideas and that he does not know when they will come to fruition, reported CNA.

"Friends by Food Truck" will be streaming on LINE TV at 10 p.m. every Sunday beginning Jan. 10, 2021.



'Friends by Food Truck' hosts Edison Song (left), Anthony Wong, and Kid Lin. (Facebook, Friends by Food Truck photo)