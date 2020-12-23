Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mensah carries San Diego St. past Saint Mary’s 74-49

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 12:51
Mensah carries San Diego St. past Saint Mary’s 74-49

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Mensah recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead San Diego State to a 74-49 win over Saint Mary’s on Tuesday night in a game played at a neutral site because of coronavirus restrictions.

Terrell Gomez had 13 points for San Diego State (6-1). Jordan Schakel added 12 points. Matt Mitchell had 10 points.

San Diego State dominated the first half and led 40-20 at halftime. The Gaels’ 20 points in the first half marked a season low. shooting just 7-for-28.

Logan Johnson tied his career high with 15 points for the Gaels (8-2), whose eight-game winning streak was broken.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi