Oregon State holds off Portland State late, wins 67-62

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 12:44
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Zach Reichle and Jarod Lucas each scored a season-high 15 points and Oregon State held off Portland State for a 67-62 victory on Tuesday night.

Warith Alatishe added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Oregon State (4-3), his second double-double of the season.

Khalid Thomas split a pair of free throws to give Portland State a 62-61 lead with 2:13 remaining. Rodrigue Andela made a layup for the Beavers with 24 seconds to play. Reichle and Alatishe each made two free throws to end it.

James Scott scored 16 points to lead the Vikings (2-4). Paris Dawson had 13 points and Thomas 11.

Ethan Thompson, who hasn't missed a start for the Beavers in 101 games, had just seven points on 2-of-11 shooting, snapping his 15-game streak scoring in double figures, dating to last season.

Portland State opened the second half on a 24-9 run to pull to 45-43, and then a 12-2 surge gave the Vikings their first lead, 58-57 with 4:00 remaining.

The Beavers beat Portland State 81-76 last season and lead the series 15-0.

Oregon State, which had Sunday's game against Southern California postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Trojans' program, is scheduled to host Stanford on Dec. 31.

Portland State is scheduled to play at Eastern Washington on Dec. 31.

