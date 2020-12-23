Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 18 DePaul women turn it up late to beat Creighton 90-81

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 12:40
No. 18 DePaul women turn it up late to beat Creighton 90-81

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 22 points and Dee Bekelja scored 16 to lead 18th-ranked DePaul past Creighton 90-81 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Demons (5-2, 2-0 Big East) used a 10-0 run to start the last quarter and turned a 63-60 deficit into a seven-point lead in a less than three-minute span.

Despite the fact Creighton (2-6, 1-3) made half its 14 field goals in the fourth quarter, DePaul went 14-for-16 shooting (87.5%). The Blue Demons shot 38 for 63 (60.3%) including 12 of 25 from 3-point range.

Deja Church scored 15 points, Jorie Allen 14, and Lexi Held and Darrione Rogers 10 apiece for DePaul.

Creighton true freshman Emma Ronsiek registered career highs with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Ronsiek missed just two of 15 attempts (86.6%).

Morgan Maly scored 13 points and Payton Brotzki and Temi Carda each scored 10 for the Bluejays.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi