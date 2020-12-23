Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan's application for US customs preclearance under review

Taiwan could become first country in Asia Pacific to offer preclearance for US-bound travelers

  507
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/23 12:54
Taiwan's application to provide U.S. customs at Taoyuan International Airport currently under review. 

Taiwan's application to provide U.S. customs at Taoyuan International Airport currently under review.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has applied to offer U.S. customs preclearance at its main airport, and the application is currently under review.

Speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Heritage Foundation on Monday (Dec. 21), U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf revealed that Washington is looking at Taiwan's application. If given the green light, Taiwan would become the first country in the Asia Pacific to provide preclearance for U.S.-bound passengers, giving them a smoother journey.

Taiwanese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) confirmed the report on Wednesday (Dec. 23) and explained that the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport had filed the application in September, right after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) posted the relevant information online.

She said the Taiwanese government will continue to engage with Washington on the matter, reported Liberty Times.

According to the CBP, U.S. customs preclearance is the strategic stationing of CBP personnel at designated foreign airports to process travelers before they board U.S.-bound flights. When a pre-cleared aircraft arrives in the U.S., it is treated as a domestic arrival, and its passengers can bypass CBP and security inspections and proceed to their connecting flight or destination.

Although both Hong Kong and South Korea have previously applied for the preclearance, they abandoned the plan due to the limited size of their airports and potential decreased sales at duty-free shops. American preclearance operations are currently offered at 16 airports in six countries, including Ireland, Aruba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada.
US Customs and Border Control
customs clearance
border control
Taiwan-US relations
travel
international travel
MOFA
Joanne Ou
Taiwan travelers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan bars shipment of tea, coffee beans due to high pesticide levels
Taiwan bars shipment of tea, coffee beans due to high pesticide levels
2020/12/22 19:30
Taiwan weighing halt to UK flights amid mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan weighing halt to UK flights amid mutant coronavirus strain
2020/12/22 11:56
After US cements election results, China-wary Taiwan sees rally for Trump
After US cements election results, China-wary Taiwan sees rally for Trump
2020/12/21 22:46
Taiwan 'in process' of seeking Washington office's name change
Taiwan 'in process' of seeking Washington office's name change
2020/12/21 16:38
Taiwan sends best wishes to COVID-19-infected French president
Taiwan sends best wishes to COVID-19-infected French president
2020/12/18 19:00

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi