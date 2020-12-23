Alexa
Barisic, Wallace lift UTSA over Lamar 88-66

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 11:16
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Luka Barisic scored 18 points with 10 rebounds off the bench and UTSA rolled past Lamar 88-66 on Tuesday night.

Keaton Wallace added 12 points for the Roadrunners and Eric Parrish scored 11. Jacob Germany had 10 points for UTSA (4-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Davion Buster had 18 points for the Cardinals (1-7). Kasen Harrison added 13 points and Anderson Kopp 10.

UTSA plays Rice on the road next Friday. Lamar takes on Southeastern Louisiana at home next Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

