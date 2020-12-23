Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wichita State controls OT, tops South Florida 82-77

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 11:12
Wichita State controls OT, tops South Florida 82-77

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Etienne scored 25 points and Wichita State never trailed in overtime to beat South Florida 82-77 on Tuesday night.

The Shockers (4-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) scored first in the extra period on a layup from Craig Porter Jr. with 3:46 remaining and never gave up the advantage.

Clarence Jackson had 10 points and seven rebounds for Wichita State. Alterique Gilbert added 10 points. Trey Wade had seven rebounds. Etienne made 10 of 12 free throws and added six rebounds.

David Collins had 17 points for South Florida (5-3, 1-1), which had its four-game win streak snapped. Collins hit two of three foul shots with under a second remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Caleb Murphy added 14 points and six assists for the Bulls. Justin Brown had 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi