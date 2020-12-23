Alexa
Frampton carries Western Kentucky over Tennessee Tech 88-68

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 10:58
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Luke Frampton had 22 points as Western Kentucky easily defeated Tennessee Tech 88-68 on Tuesday night.

Frampton made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Josh Anderson had 14 points and six rebounds for Western Kentucky (7-2), which won its fifth consecutive game. Jordan Rawls added 12 points. Taveion Hollingsworth had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jr. Clay had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (0-9). Damaria Franklin added 14 points and Shandon Goldman had 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:26 GMT+08:00

