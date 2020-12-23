Alexa
Knapper carries Eastern Kentucky over High Point 86-67

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 10:55
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Brandon Knapper had 21 points as Eastern Kentucky topped High Point 86-67 on Tuesday night.

Knapper made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Wendell Green Jr. had 13 points and eight assists for Eastern Kentucky (7-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Michael Moreno added 12 points. Cooper Robb had five points, eight steals and six rebounds.

Denny Slay II had 12 points for the Panthers (2-5). Eric Coleman Jr. added 10 points and 10 rebounds. John-Michael Wright had six rebounds.

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:26 GMT+08:00

