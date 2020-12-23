Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Louisiana Tech tops Louisiana-Monroe 68-57

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 10:52
Louisiana Tech tops Louisiana-Monroe 68-57

MONROE, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams had 13 points as Louisiana Tech topped Louisiana-Monroe 68-57 on Tuesday night.

Kalob Ledoux added 13 points for Louisiana Tech (7-2). JaColby Pemberton chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds. Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 12 rebounds.

Chris Efretuei had 12 points for the Warhawks (2-5). Koreem Ozier added 11 points and seven rebounds. Russell Harrison had 10 points.

Louisiana Tech defeated Louisiana-Monroe 78-62 on Dec. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi