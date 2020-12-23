Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Maryland downs La Salle 84-71 behind Ayala's 23 points

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 10:39
Maryland downs La Salle 84-71 behind Ayala's 23 points

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 23 points, Aaron Wiggins scored 15 and Maryland controlled most of the way in an 84-71 win over La Salle Tuesday night.

Ayala made 13-for-15 foul shots, Wiggins had nine rebounds, Hakim Hart scored 13 points, Donta Scott 11 and Jairus Hamilton 10 for Maryland.

The Terrapins (6-2) overcame 21-missed 3-point attempts (7 for 28) by shooting 23 for 37 (62%) inside the arc. Maryland had a 44-14 points-in-the-paint advantage.

Sherif Kenney scored 16 points for the Explorers (3-5) and Jack Clark, Anwar Gil and Clifton Moore each scored 12. La Salle shot 13 fewer foul shots (7 for 11) than the Terps (17 for 24).

Hamilton's 3 with 11:50 before halftime gave Maryland a 20-9 lead. The Explorers paired their deficit to 27-21 4-1/2 minutes later with Kenney's 3, but Hamilton made another 3 to start a 13-4 run to end the half and Maryland led 40-25. La Salle never got within seven points (52-45) the rest of the way.

Maryland is 4-0 all-time against La Salle, having last met on Dec. 27, 1994 in College Park at the legendary Cole Field House. The Terps have won by double-digits in every game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi