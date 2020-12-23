Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Akinjo has 18, Arizona turns back Montana 70-64

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 10:35
Akinjo has 18, Arizona turns back Montana 70-64

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo scored 18 points, Jordan Brown added 15, and Arizona pulled out a 70-64 win win over Montana on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (6-1) picked up their third win against the Big Sky Conference but for the second time they trailed at halftime before pulling it out down the stretch.

Montana led 36-29 at the half, shooting 52%, making 3 of 6 from 3-point range and all nine of its free throws. The Grizzlies were also even on the boards with Arizona, which was 1 of 8 from 3-point range and shot 33% from the field and was just 8 of 16 from the foul line.

Despite Montana (3-5) cooling off in the second half (35%), getting into foul trouble and committing 11 of their 19 turnovers, Arizona didn't take the lead for good until Bennedict Mathurin made back-to-back buckets; his dunk at 8:29 making it 53-49.

Montana got a basket from Robby Beasley about a half-minute later but then went almost 7 1/2 minutes with a field goal, missing six times with two turnovers.

Arizona, which went 3 of 14 from 3-point range, got a pair of big ones inside the final five minutes, Akinjo making it a five-point game and Azuolas Tubelis making it 64-56 with 2:44 to go.

Montana was 20 of 22 from the foul line, Arizona 19 of 34.

Arizona (6-1) beat Northern Arizona 96-53 but only edged Eastern Washington 70-67 after trailing 43-38 at halftime before pulling out a 70-67 win.

Beasley, a freshman who missed the first six games with a leg injury, scored 17 points off the bench for the Grizzlies. Kyle Owens added 13.

Arizona, now 113-12 at McKale Center, was 36 of 73 (49%) behind the arc in its previous four games.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi