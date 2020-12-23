Fujitsu Launches Secured and Full-Featured LIFEBOOK U9311 Business Notebook Redefine Lightweight Business Ultraportable

Fujitsu unveils the ultra-mobile business notebook LIFEBOOK U9311, the ultralight LIFEBOOK that weighs from approximately 756 g, it offers convenient mobility and superior security with the super-lightweight form factor.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 23 December 2020 - Fujitsu introduces LIFEBOOK U9311 - the featherweight, powerful and enhanced version of its ultra-mobile premium commercial notebook designed for business professionals. The ultraportable, fully featured business notebook is on the market today1 to support workstyle transformation initiatives. The 13.3" minimally stylish LIFEBOOK U9311 comprises the latest 11th Generation Intel® CoreTM processor, enterprise-grade biometric authentication and excellent connectivity.









FUJITSU LIFEBOOK U9311 Business Notebook

Super-Lightweight without Compromising Performance

Constant change is the new norm in smart workplace. Empowering professionals and teams to work agile is the way to ensure business continuity. The 13.3-inch (33.8cm) LIFEBOOK U9311 is 15.5mm slim and weighs as low as approximately 756 g that can be easily held with one hand. It is packed with up to 11th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7-1165G7 processor, specially designed for thin-and-light laptops to accelerate demanding business tasks for quick and responsive performance2.





Available in eye-catching red and matte black, the LIFEBOOK U9311 is designed with an ultra-thin bezel that spots a screen-to-body ratio of 84.1%, it is flawlessly fitted in with an ultra-tiny shutter protected camera.









Thin Bezel and Ultra-Tiny Camera Shutter

Secure and Powerful for Workplace Everywhere

Apart from being ultra-portable, LIFEBOOK U9311 is also highly secure, featuring Fujitsu's PalmSecure™ advanced biometric authentication system that users can sign-in to Windows in a contactless way, the easy and password-free identity verification is hygienic since no contact is required.

Despite its slimline profile, LIFEBOOK U9311 offers best-in-class connectivity options range from full size LAN, HDMI, USB-A and ThunderboltTM 4 connector for charging and speedy file transfer. The notebook is equipped with a long battery runtime to ensure all-day productivity, and embedded WLAN supporting Wi-Fi 6.

Pursuit of Excellence in the Japan Way

Every Fujitsu notebook delivers the highest reliability and pursuit of excellence in design and usage experience. Staying true to its Japanese heritage, every piece of design details is carefully articulated to create the finest and quality product through precise engineering, cutting edge innovations and quality assurance.

Pricing and Availability

The LIFEBOOK U9311 is available in selected countries in Asia1, please contact Fujitsu for more details.

Learn more: https://hubs.la/H0yZ6W00





Remarks:

1. Product availability may vary depending on country. On-shelf dates may vary by geography.

2. Please go to www.intel.com/11thgen for details.





All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.