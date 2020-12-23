Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

White, Fryer lead Texas A&M-CC over Paul Quinn 59-35

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 09:38
White, Fryer lead Texas A&M-CC over Paul Quinn 59-35

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jalen White registered 18 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat NAIA-member Paul Quinn 59-35 on Tuesday.

Simeon Fryer added 17 points and six rebounds for the Islanders, and Perry Francois chipped in 12 points and three blocks.

Nolan Bertain had seven rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-6). The Islanders have yet to defeat a Division I-member opponent

Spencer McElway had 15 points for the Tigers. Anei Anei added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

The two teams play each other again on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi