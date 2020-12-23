Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Without coach Musselman, Arkansas tops Abilene Christian

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 08:30
Without coach Musselman, Arkansas tops Abilene Christian

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Moses Moody scored 21 points and Arkansas rolled to an 85-72 win over Abilene Christian on Tuesday and will head into Southeastern Conference play undefeated.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols and associate head coach David Patrick took over.

JD Notae added 19 points and Desi Sills 18 for the Razorbacks (8-0), who are scheduled to play Auburn on Dec. 30 in their first road game.

Sills had seven-straight points in an 11-0 run that made it 11-1 and his two free throws at the 12:12 mark put the lead at 19-8. Sills had 16 points in the first half and the Razorbacks shot 54% to take a 47-31 lead.

The Wildcats (7-2) trailed by as many 22 in the second half but cut the deficit to nine, 77-68, on a Clay Gayman 3-pointer with 3:27 to play. Notae connected from behind the arc for Arkansas' next two baskets to secure the game.

After shooting 39% in the first half, Abilene Christian shot 57% (16 of 28) to stay in the game.

Notae had three 3s and 17 points and Moody 12 in the second half for Arkansas, which came into the game averaging 90.7 points a game.

Gayman led the Wildcats with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Abilene Christian was only allowing 55.8 points and forcing 24 turnovers but Arkansas only gave it away 13 times.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi