Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NYT's 'Caliphate' podcast withdrawn as Pulitzer finalist

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 08:05
FILE - This June 22, 2019 file photo shows the exterior of the New York Times building in New York. The New York Times says it was wrong to trust the ...

FILE - This June 22, 2019 file photo shows the exterior of the New York Times building in New York. The New York Times says it was wrong to trust the ...

NEW YORK (AP) — A high-profile podcast on terrorism from The New York Times that had been a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize was withdrawn as a contest entry in the wake of the newspaper saying the claims of a man central to “Caliphate" could not be verified.

In a statement on Tuesday, the board of the Pulitzer Prizes said it “accepted withdrawal of the entry as an appropriate resolution of this matter.”

The 2018 podcast series, about a Canadian man who said he had carried out atrocities for the Islamic State in Syria, had been named as a finalist in the international reporting category for 2019, which was won by Reuters and The Associated Press.

But the Times said last week that, after the man was arrested in Canada in September for perpetrating a terrorist hoax, it investigated and the man's story didn't hold together.

“We volunteered to return the citation and the Pulitzer Prize Board accepted the offer," The Times said in an email to The Associated Press.

The paper had previously said it would return a Peabody award it had won for “Caliphate,” and the Overseas Press Club of America said it was taking back an honor it had bestowed on the podcast. The story’s central reporter, Rukmini Callimachi, will be reassigned off the terrorism beat, the newspaper said.

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi