Brewers claim utilityman Tim Lopes off waivers from Mariners

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 08:16
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have claimed utilityman Tim Lopes off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

Lopes, 26, batted .238 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 46 games for Seattle last season. He posted a .278 on-base percentage and a .364 slugging percentage.

He hit .270 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 41 games in 2019. He had a .359 on-base percentage and a .360 slugging percentage that year.

Lopes has primarily played left field and right field, but he also has experience at second base and third base.

