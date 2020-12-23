Alexa
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/23 09:10
Chinese Y-8 ASW on Dec. 22 (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW on Dec. 22 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Dec. 22), marking the 14th such intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft flew into the southwest corner of the AZID, according to the Ministry of National Defense. In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the two planes.

The Y-8 is a medium-sized, medium-range transport aircraft based on the Soviet Antonov An-12 and produced by the Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. It can be operated by as few as two or as many as five crew members, depending on the variant.

The Y-8 is 34 meters in length and has a 38-meter wingspan. It is outfitted with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a maximum speed of 660 kilometers per hour, a 10.4-km service ceiling, a ferry range of 4,800 km, and a maximum range of 5,615 km.

Over the past three months, China has been regularly entering Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone. In November, PLAAF planes were detected intruding into Taiwan’s identification zone a total of 22 times; in October, Chinese military aircraft were tracked in the ADIZ on 22 occasions, including a drone on Oct. 22.

Chinese Y-8 EW on Dec. 22 (MND photo)

Flight paths of Chinese planes on Dec. 22 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8
Shaanxi Y-8 ASW
Shaanxi Y-8 EW

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:21 GMT+08:00

