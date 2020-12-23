Alexa
Clemson's Lawrence, Alabama stars Maxwell Award finalists

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/23 07:17
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Alabama stars Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith are the finalists for the Maxwell Award given to college football’s top player.

The finalists for nine college football awards were announced Tuesday, including those honoring the top defensive player, quarterback and running back.

The winners will be announced Jan. 7 during ESPN’s college football awards show. Lawrence and Jones are also finalists for Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, along with Florida’s Kyle Trask.

Smith is also up for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the outstanding receiver. Florida's Kyle Pitts is the first tight end to be a Biletnikoff finalist, and Mississippi's Elijah Moore made it three for three finalists from the Southeastern Conference.

Other awards and finalists:

Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player) — Zaven Collins, linebacker, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, Notre Dame; Patrick Surtain II, cornerback, Alabama.

Outland Trophy (top interior lineman) — Liam Eichenberg, tackle, Notre Dame; Alex Leatherwood, tackle, Alabama; Daviyon Nixon, defensive tackle, Iowa.

Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back) — Richie Grant, safety, UCF; Trevon Moehrig, safety, TCU; Patrick Surtain II, cornerback, Alabama.

Doak Walker Award (top running back) — Travis Etienne, Clemson; Breece Hall, Iowa State; Najee Harris, Alabama.

Ray Guy Award (top punter) — Jake Camarada, Georgia; Pressley Harvin Jr., Georgia Tech; Lou Hedley, Miami.

Lou Groza Award (top kicker) — Jose Borregales, Miami; Jake Oldroyd, BYU; Will Reichard, Alabama.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:20 GMT+08:00

