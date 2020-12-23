Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gardner scores 21 to lead East Carolina past Tulane 68-58

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 07:00
Gardner scores 21 to lead East Carolina past Tulane 68-58

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 21 points and 10 rebounds as East Carolina beat Tulane 68-58 on Tuesday.

Gardner became the 16th Buccaneer to surpass 600 rebounds while getting his third double-double of the season.

Brandon Suggs had 14 points for East Carolina (7-1, 1-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. J.J. Miles added 13 points. Bitumba Baruti had eight rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes had 16 points for the Green Wave (5-2, 0-2). Gabe Watson added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi