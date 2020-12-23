Alexa
Nwandu, Hammond lead Niagara past Albany (NY) 70-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 06:52
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kobi Nwandu registered 16 points as Niagara narrowly defeated Albany 70-65 on Tuesday.

Marcus Hammond added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (3-3), and Justin Roberts chipped in 12 points. Both made a pair of free throws in the last 10 seconds to ice the game.

CJ Kelly had 17 points for the Great Danes (0-3). Kellon Taylor added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jamel Horton had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

