Shelton scores 27 to carry N. Arizona past Denver 68-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 06:25
DENVER (AP) — Cameron Shelton had 27 points as Northern Arizona narrowly beat Denver 68-65 on Tuesday.

Three times Shelton made a pair of free throws after the Pioneers made it a one-point game with two minutes to play. Same Hines Jr. missed a 3-pointer to tie with a second left.

Jay Green had 15 points and seven rebounds for Northern Arizona (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Carson Towt added eight rebounds.

Jase Townsend had 16 points for the Pioneers (1-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Frank Ryder added 11 points and three blocks. Drake Muller had 11 points.

Northern Arizona is scheduled to play at No. 1 Gonzaga on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:19 GMT+08:00

