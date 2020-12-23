Alexa
Brown leads The Citadel over Presbyterian 94-82

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 06:42
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 25 points as The Citadel won its seventh straight game to open the season, beating Presbyterian 94-82 on Tuesday to continue its best start in 101 seasons.

Kaiden Rice added 24 points for the Bulldogs (7-0), Fletcher Abee 14 points and Tyler Moffe 10 with 11 assists.

Rayshon Harrison had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Hose (2-2). Owen McCormack added 19 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double. Ambaka Le Gregam had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:19 GMT+08:00

