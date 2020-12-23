Alexa
Williams, Flanigan lead balanced Auburn scoring vs App St

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 06:21
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 15 points, Allen Flanigan had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Auburn beat Appalachian State 67-53 on Tuesday.

Auburn made eight 3-pointers in the first half — with three from Williams — but only led 34-31 as Appalachian State made four of its own with just one turnover.

Appalachian State got as close as 47-45 with 8:56 left after a 12-2 run, but the Mountaineers only made one more field goal the rest of the way. Auburn answered with a 12-0 run — with scoring scoring from five different players — to seal it.

Jamal Johnson added 14 points for Auburn (6-2), which played its third opponent from the Sun Belt Conference this season. Freshman Justin Powell had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Auburn extended its nonconference home winning streak to 33 games. The Tigers have won all four home games this season — against South Alabama, Texas Southern and Troy — by an average of 21.5 points. Auburn, which has losses to No. 1 Gonzaga and Central Florida, is scheduled to open SEC play on Dec. 30 against Arkansas.

Michael Almonacy led Appalachian State (6-2) with 15 points.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:18 GMT+08:00

