How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/23 06:05
U.S. stock indexes posted a mixed close Tuesday, even as more gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq to another all-time high.

Losses in communication services, financial and other companies accounted for much of the selling, outweighing gains in tech sector stocks. Small-company stocks also did better than the rest of the market.

Trading was relatively thin ahead of the Christmas holiday later in the week. The weak showing came despite the long-awaited passage in Congress of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.66 points, or 0.2%, to 3,687.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 200.94 points, or 0.7%, to 30,015.51.

The Nasdaq composite rose 65.40 points, or 0.5%, to 12,807.92, a record high.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 19.55 points, or 1%, to 1,989.88, a record high.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 22.15 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 163.54 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 52.28 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.89 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 456.48 points, or 14.1%.

The Dow is up 1,477.07 points, or 5.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,835.31 points, 42.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 321.41 points, or 19.3%.

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:17 GMT+08:00

