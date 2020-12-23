Alexa
Trimble Jr. carries Akron past Ohio 90-70

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 06:07
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. scored a career-high 22 points and Akron rolled past Ohio 90-70 on Tuesday.

It was the first Mid-American Conference matchup of the season for both teams and during the game it was announced Ohio’s game next Tuesday at Miami has been postponed.

Loren Cristian Jackson added 21 points for the Zips (3-1). Trimble Jr. shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 6 of 6 from deep. Jackson also had eight assists. Maishe Dailey had 16 points and Camron Reece added 10 with eight rebounds.

Jason Preston had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats (4-3). Ben Vander Plas added 11 points. Lunden McDay had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:17 GMT+08:00

