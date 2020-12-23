Alexa
Jets activate Fatukasi from COVID list, place Langi on IR

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 05:48
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs with the ball as New York Jets inside linebacker Harvey Langi gives chase during the first half of...

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs with the ball as New York Jets inside linebacker Harvey Langi gives chase during the first half of...

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and linebacker Harvey Langi was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Fatukasi missed the Jets' 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams after he was deemed a close contact of someone outside of the organization who tested positive for the coronavirus. Fatukasi has started six games this season, moving into a starting role after nose tackle Steve McLendon was traded to Tampa Bay in October.

Fatukasi has a career-high 37 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in his third NFL season.

Langi injured his neck against the Rams, ending what was a breakout season. He's third on the Jets with a career-high 60 tackles and had started the past seven games at inside linebacker following the trade of Avery Williamson to Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:17 GMT+08:00

