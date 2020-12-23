Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Walton scores 20 to lead Ball St. past W. Michigan 76-68

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 05:41
Walton scores 20 to lead Ball St. past W. Michigan 76-68

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — K.J. Walton had 20 points and Ball St. topped Western Michigan 76-68 on Tuesday.

Luke Bumbalough had 17 points for Ball St. (4-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) and Brachen Hazen added 15 points. Ishmael El-Amin had seven assists and six rebounds.

B. Artis White tied a career high with 20 points for the Broncos (2-5, 1-1). Rafael Cruz Jr. added 18 points and seven rebounds. Jason Whitens had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi