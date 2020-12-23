Alexa
Loyola of Chicago routs St. Francis (IL) 92-55

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 05:13
CHICAGO (AP) — Baylor Hebb and Tom Welch scored 17 points apiece as Loyola of Chicago easily beat NAIA member St. Francis (IL) 92-55 on Tuesday.

Jacob Hutson added 15 points for the Ramblers (4-2) and Aher Uguak had 11.

Eric Ting had 16 points for the Fighting Saints.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

