Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Oilers D Oscar Klefbom to miss entire season with injury

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 05:07
Oilers D Oscar Klefbom to miss entire season with injury

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom will miss the upcoming season with a lingering shoulder injury.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said this week that Klefbom was injured last season. The Swede had five goals and 29 assists in 34 games last season. He was fifth in ice time in the NHL last season, averaging 25:25 per game.

Forward Gaetan Haas will miss the start of training camp after being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case in Switzerland earlier this month, pushing back his travel timeline.

The Oilers are scheduled to start camp on Jan. 3. The season is slated to start Jan. 13.

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi