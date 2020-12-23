Alexa
Peloton, Sportsman's Warehouse rise; CarMax, Fitbit fall

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 05:18
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Peloton, up $16.82 to $161.21

The high-tech exercise bike maker said it would buy Precor, a maker of fitness equipment, for $420 million.

Sportsman's Warehouse, up $5.01 to $17.66

The company agreed to be acquired by Great American Outdoors Group, parent company of Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops, for $18 a share in cash.

CarMax, down $8.13 to $92.33

The operator of used-car dealerships said sales trended downward toward the end of the quarter as coronavirus cases mounted.

Fitbit, down 37 cents to $6.87

Australia’s competition regulator delayed for three months its decision on Google’s plan to buy the fitness gadget maker.

Cavalo Growers, down $5.91 to $66.36

The distributor of avocados and other produce reported earnings and revenue that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.

Clearwater Paper, up $2.21 to $36.81

The maker of tissue and other products raised its estimate for fourth-quarter earnings.

Equity Residential, down 1 cent to $57.85

The real estate investment trust sold a 679-unit apartment comples in San Diego for $312.5 million.

Fortinet Solutions, up $6.19 to $152.15

Technology companies had some of the biggest gains in the market.

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:15 GMT+08:00

