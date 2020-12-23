Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/23 04:43
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 72 cents to $47.02 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 83 cents to $50.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $1.34 a gallon. January heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.46 a gallon. January natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $12.50 to $1,870.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 84 cents to $25.54 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents $3.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.67 Japanese yen from 103.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.2161 from $1.2249.

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi