McGhee scores 20 to lead Liberty over Alcorn St. 108-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 04:51
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 20 points and Liberty easily defeated Alcorn State 108-65 on Tuesday.

McGhee shot 6 for 9 from deep, with the Flames going 18 of 30 (60%).

Blake Preston had 16 points and nine rebounds for Liberty (8-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Elijah Cuffee added 16 points. Kyle Rode had 14 points and nine assists. Liberty posted a season-high 26 assists.

Liberty scored 57 first-half points, the most in a half since 2007. It was the first time since 2013 Liberty scored at least 100 points.

Troymain Crosby had 24 points for the Braves (0-3). David Pierce III added 14 points. Tyree Corbett had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:15 GMT+08:00

