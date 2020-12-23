Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

New trial date set for R Kelly's federal trial in Chicago

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 04:16
New trial date set for R Kelly's federal trial in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday again delayed R. Kelly’s trial in Chicago on child pornography and other charges because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, postponing it to next year

The 53-year-old R&B star has been behind bars since his arrest in July 2019 and two trial dates, for April and then October this year, were earlier struck. His new trial date is Sept. 13, 2021.

The Grammy Award-winner has pleaded not guilty federal charges in Chicago accusing him of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses at his 2008 trial to get them to change their stories.

During a Tuesday hearing held by phone, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said the September date could still be subject to change.

Once a trial does get underway, prosecutors told Leinenweber it would take around three weeks to present their evidence to jurors.

Kelly also faces federal racketeering charges in New York, as well as state charges in Illinois and Minnesota. His New York trial is scheduled to begin April 7. Kelly has denied ever sexually abusing anyone.

Judges have rejected several requests by Kelly to release him from jail pending trial. Kelly cited the spread of the virus at the downtown Chicago jail where he's being held, among other reasons.

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi
Top 8 Taiwanese superstitions to follow for luck on Dongzhi