Boston College beats Maine to snap 4-game losing streak

By  Associated Press
2020/12/23 03:24
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Jay Heath had 16 points, CJ Felder scored 11 of his 14 points in a big first half, and Boston College beat Maine 78-62 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Boston College (2-5) bounced back from its worst home loss in Conte Forum history, losing 101-63 against Syracuse.

BC built a commanding 43-24 lead at the break after closing on a 12-2 run — with six points from Felder. BC’s lead didn’t go below 16 points in the second half. The Eagles forced Maine into 24 turnovers, scoring 28 points, and Makai Ashton-Langford tied his career high with four of BC's season-high 15 steals.

Wynston Tabbs and James Karnik, a Lehigh transfer, each had 10 points for BC. The Eagles were originally scheduled to play California, but it was canceled after a mutual decision between the schools. Cal also scheduled a last-minute game for Tuesday against Seattle University.

LeChaun DuHart scored 17 of Maine’s first 32 points and finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers. Steph Ingo had 15 points and six rebounds.

Maine (0-3) opened its season last weekend after a 287-day gap between games. The Black Bears missed five potential early-season matchups, including then-No. 4 Virginia, after pausing activities in November.

Updated : 2020-12-23 15:13 GMT+08:00

